“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of PepsiCo Inc (NASD: PEP) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|10/10/2005
|
|End date:
|10/08/2025
|Start price/share:
|$57.30
|End price/share:
|$138.84
|Starting shares:
|174.52
|Ending shares:
|308.33
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$60.64
|Total return:
|328.09%
|Average annual return:
|7.54%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$42,821.33
The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.54%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $42,821.33 today (as of 10/08/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 328.09% (something to think about: how might PEP shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that PepsiCo Inc paid investors a total of $60.64/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.69/share, we calculate that PEP has a current yield of approximately 4.10%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.69 against the original $57.30/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 7.16%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“When the public is most frightened, only the strong are left, and that’s when the market is in the best possible hands.” — Victor Niederhoffer