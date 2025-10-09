The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of PepsiCo Inc (NASD: PEP) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

PEP 20-Year Return Details Start date: 10/10/2005 $10,000



10/10/2005 $42,821



10/08/2025 End date: 10/08/2025 Start price/share: $57.30 End price/share: $138.84 Starting shares: 174.52 Ending shares: 308.33 Dividends reinvested/share: $60.64 Total return: 328.09% Average annual return: 7.54% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $42,821.33

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.54%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $42,821.33 today (as of 10/08/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 328.09% (something to think about: how might PEP shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that PepsiCo Inc paid investors a total of $60.64/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.69/share, we calculate that PEP has a current yield of approximately 4.10%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.69 against the original $57.30/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 7.16%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“When the public is most frightened, only the strong are left, and that’s when the market is in the best possible hands.” — Victor Niederhoffer