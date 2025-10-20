The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a two-decade period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Microsoft Corporation (NASD: MSFT), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a two-decade holding period.

MSFT 20-Year Return Details Start date: 10/20/2005 $10,000



10/20/2005 $297,374



10/17/2025 End date: 10/17/2025 Start price/share: $24.79 End price/share: $513.58 Starting shares: 403.39 Ending shares: 579.05 Dividends reinvested/share: $29.27 Total return: 2,873.89% Average annual return: 18.48% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $297,374.99

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.48%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $297,374.99 today (as of 10/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,873.89% (something to think about: how might MSFT shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Microsoft Corporation paid investors a total of $29.27/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.64/share, we calculate that MSFT has a current yield of approximately 0.71%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.64 against the original $24.79/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.86%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Cash is a fact, profit is an opinion.” — Alfred Rappaport