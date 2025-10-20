“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a two-decade period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Microsoft Corporation (NASD: MSFT), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a two-decade holding period.
|Start date:
|10/20/2005
|
|End date:
|10/17/2025
|Start price/share:
|$24.79
|End price/share:
|$513.58
|Starting shares:
|403.39
|Ending shares:
|579.05
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$29.27
|Total return:
|2,873.89%
|Average annual return:
|18.48%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$297,374.99
As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.48%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $297,374.99 today (as of 10/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,873.89% (something to think about: how might MSFT shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Microsoft Corporation paid investors a total of $29.27/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.64/share, we calculate that MSFT has a current yield of approximately 0.71%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.64 against the original $24.79/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.86%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Cash is a fact, profit is an opinion.” — Alfred Rappaport