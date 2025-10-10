“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

ALB 5-Year Return Details Start date: 10/01/2020 $10,000



10/01/2020 $9,920



09/30/2025 End date: 09/30/2025 Start price/share: $86.73 End price/share: $81.08 Starting shares: 115.30 Ending shares: 122.33 Dividends reinvested/share: $7.95 Total return: -0.81% Average annual return: -0.16% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,920.26

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.16%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $9,920.26 today (as of 09/30/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -0.81% (something to think about: how might ALB shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Albemarle Corp. paid investors a total of $7.95/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.62/share, we calculate that ALB has a current yield of approximately 2.00%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.62 against the original $86.73/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.31%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Never is there a better time to buy a stock than when a basically sound company, for whatever reason, temporarily falls out of favor with the investment community.” — Geraldine Weiss