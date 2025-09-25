“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Honeywell International Inc (NASD: HON) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

HON 5-Year Return Details Start date: 09/25/2020 $10,000



09/25/2020 $14,282



09/24/2025 End date: 09/24/2025 Start price/share: $161.49 End price/share: $208.60 Starting shares: 61.92 Ending shares: 68.46 Dividends reinvested/share: $20.60 Total return: 42.81% Average annual return: 7.39% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $14,282.99

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.39%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $14,282.99 today (as of 09/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 42.81% (something to think about: how might HON shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Honeywell International Inc paid investors a total of $20.60/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.52/share, we calculate that HON has a current yield of approximately 2.17%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.52 against the original $161.49/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.34%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“I believe in the discipline of mastering the best that other people have ever figured out. I don’t believe in just sitting down and trying to dream it all up yourself. Nobody’s that smart.” — Charlie Munger