The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

BAX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 09/23/2005 $10,000



09/23/2005 $15,517



09/22/2025 End date: 09/22/2025 Start price/share: $21.70 End price/share: $22.81 Starting shares: 460.83 Ending shares: 680.89 Dividends reinvested/share: $15.83 Total return: 55.31% Average annual return: 2.22% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,517.51

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 2.22%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $15,517.51 today (as of 09/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 55.31% (something to think about: how might BAX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Baxter International Inc paid investors a total of $15.83/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .68/share, we calculate that BAX has a current yield of approximately 2.98%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .68 against the original $21.70/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 13.73%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“The individual investor should act consistently as an investor and not as a speculator. This means that he should be able to justify every purchase he makes and each price he pays by impersonal, objective reasoning that satisfies him that he is getting more than his money’s worth for his purchase.” — Benjamin Graham