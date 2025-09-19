“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

CRL 5-Year Return Details Start date: 09/21/2020 $10,000



09/21/2020 $7,202



09/18/2025 End date: 09/18/2025 Start price/share: $217.93 End price/share: $156.99 Starting shares: 45.89 Ending shares: 45.89 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -27.96% Average annual return: -6.36% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,202.17

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -6.36%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,202.17 today (as of 09/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -27.96% (something to think about: how might CRL shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“I learned early that there is nothing new in Wall Street. There can’t be because speculation is as old as the hills. Whatever happens in the stock market today has happened before and will happen again. I’ve never forgotten that.” — Jesse Livermore