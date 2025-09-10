“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Amazon.com Inc (NASD: AMZN), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.
|Start date:
|09/10/2020
|
|End date:
|09/09/2025
|Start price/share:
|$158.76
|End price/share:
|$238.24
|Starting shares:
|62.99
|Ending shares:
|62.99
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|50.06%
|Average annual return:
|8.46%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$15,008.87
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.46%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $15,008.87 today (as of 09/09/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 50.06% (something to think about: how might AMZN shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“There’s a virtuous cycle when people have to defend challenges to their ideas. Any gaps in thinking or analysis become clear pretty quickly when smart people ask good, logical questions.” — Joel Greenblatt