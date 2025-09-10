Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Amazon.com Inc (NASD: AMZN), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.

AMZN 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 09/10/2020
$10,000

09/10/2020		   $15,008

09/09/2025
End date: 09/09/2025
Start price/share: $158.76
End price/share: $238.24
Starting shares: 62.99
Ending shares: 62.99
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 50.06%
Average annual return: 8.46%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $15,008.87

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.46%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $15,008.87 today (as of 09/09/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 50.06% (something to think about: how might AMZN shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“There’s a virtuous cycle when people have to defend challenges to their ideas. Any gaps in thinking or analysis become clear pretty quickly when smart people ask good, logical questions.” — Joel Greenblatt