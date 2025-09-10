“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASD: CZR) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

09/09/2025 End date: 09/09/2025 Start price/share: $9.16 End price/share: $25.39 Starting shares: 1,091.70 Ending shares: 1,091.70 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 177.18% Average annual return: 10.73% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $27,726.53

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.73%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $27,726.53 today (as of 09/09/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 177.18% (something to think about: how might CZR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“The underlying principles of sound investment should not alter from decade to decade, but the application of these principles must be adapted to significant changes in the financial mechanisms and climate.” — Benjamin Graham