This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a decade-long holding period potentially?

For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 10 years to 2015, investors considering an investment into shares of PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full decade-long time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.

07/31/2025 End date: 07/31/2025 Start price/share: $31.88 End price/share: $35.69 Starting shares: 313.68 Ending shares: 493.03 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.88 Total return: 75.96% Average annual return: 5.81% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $17,590.05

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.81%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $17,590.05 today (as of 07/31/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 75.96% (something to think about: how might PPL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of PPL’s total return these past 10 years has been the payment by PPL Corp of $13.88/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.09/share, we calculate that PPL has a current yield of approximately 3.06%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.09 against the original $31.88/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 9.60%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“The idea that a bell rings to signal when to get into or out of the stock market is simply not credible. After nearly fifty years in this business, I don’t know anybody who has done it successfully and consistently.” — Jack Bogle