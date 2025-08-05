“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

BG 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/05/2015 $10,000



08/05/2015 $13,678



08/04/2025 End date: 08/04/2025 Start price/share: $78.67 End price/share: $80.60 Starting shares: 127.11 Ending shares: 169.77 Dividends reinvested/share: $21.05 Total return: 36.83% Average annual return: 3.18% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,678.22

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.18%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $13,678.22 today (as of 08/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 36.83% (something to think about: how might BG shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of BG’s total return these past 10 years has been the payment by Bunge Global SA of $21.05/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.8/share, we calculate that BG has a current yield of approximately 3.47%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.8 against the original $78.67/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.41%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“We don’t have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest.” — Warren Buffett