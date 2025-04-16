“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into General Mills Inc (NYSE: GIS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|04/16/2020
|
|End date:
|04/15/2025
|Start price/share:
|$60.69
|End price/share:
|$57.85
|Starting shares:
|164.77
|Ending shares:
|194.29
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$10.98
|Total return:
|12.40%
|Average annual return:
|2.36%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$11,237.03
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 2.36%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $11,237.03 today (as of 04/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 12.40% (something to think about: how might GIS shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that General Mills Inc paid investors a total of $10.98/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.4/share, we calculate that GIS has a current yield of approximately 4.15%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.4 against the original $60.69/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.84%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Successful investing is anticipating the anticipations of others.” — John Maynard Keynes