“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into General Mills Inc (NYSE: GIS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

GIS 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/16/2020 $10,000



04/16/2020 $11,237



04/15/2025 End date: 04/15/2025 Start price/share: $60.69 End price/share: $57.85 Starting shares: 164.77 Ending shares: 194.29 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.98 Total return: 12.40% Average annual return: 2.36% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $11,237.03

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 2.36%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $11,237.03 today (as of 04/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 12.40% (something to think about: how might GIS shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that General Mills Inc paid investors a total of $10.98/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.4/share, we calculate that GIS has a current yield of approximately 4.15%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.4 against the original $60.69/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.84%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Successful investing is anticipating the anticipations of others.” — John Maynard Keynes