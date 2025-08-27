The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Netflix Inc (NASD: NFLX), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.

NFLX 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/27/2015 $10,000



08/27/2015 $104,238



08/26/2025 End date: 08/26/2025 Start price/share: $117.66 End price/share: $1,226.09 Starting shares: 84.99 Ending shares: 84.99 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 942.06% Average annual return: 26.40% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $104,238.53

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 26.40%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $104,238.53 today (as of 08/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 942.06% (something to think about: how might NFLX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“I learned early that there is nothing new in Wall Street. There can’t be because speculation is as old as the hills. Whatever happens in the stock market today has happened before and will happen again. I’ve never forgotten that.” — Jesse Livermore