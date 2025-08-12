“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Akamai Technologies Inc (NASD: AKAM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

08/11/2025 End date: 08/11/2025 Start price/share: $107.00 End price/share: $70.61 Starting shares: 93.46 Ending shares: 93.46 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -34.01% Average annual return: -7.98% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $6,597.98

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -7.98%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $6,597.98 today (as of 08/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -34.01% (something to think about: how might AKAM shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Anyone who is not investing now is missing a tremendous opportunity.” — Carlos Slim