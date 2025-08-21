Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about F5 Inc (NASD: FFIV), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.

FFIV 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 08/21/2020
$10,000

08/21/2020		   $23,336

08/20/2025
End date: 08/20/2025
Start price/share: $135.32
End price/share: $315.79
Starting shares: 73.90
Ending shares: 73.90
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 133.37%
Average annual return: 18.47%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $23,336.83

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.47%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $23,336.83 today (as of 08/20/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 133.37% (something to think about: how might FFIV shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Cash is a fact, profit is an opinion.” — Alfred Rappaport