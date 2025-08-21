“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about F5 Inc (NASD: FFIV), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.
|Start date:
|08/21/2020
|
|End date:
|08/20/2025
|Start price/share:
|$135.32
|End price/share:
|$315.79
|Starting shares:
|73.90
|Ending shares:
|73.90
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|133.37%
|Average annual return:
|18.47%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$23,336.83
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.47%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $23,336.83 today (as of 08/20/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 133.37% (something to think about: how might FFIV shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Cash is a fact, profit is an opinion.” — Alfred Rappaport