“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering Principal Financial Group Inc (NASD: PFG) back in 2020, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|08/21/2020
|
|End date:
|08/20/2025
|Start price/share:
|$42.61
|End price/share:
|$78.72
|Starting shares:
|234.69
|Ending shares:
|282.67
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$13.08
|Total return:
|122.52%
|Average annual return:
|17.35%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$22,254.38
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.35%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $22,254.38 today (as of 08/20/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 122.52% (something to think about: how might PFG shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Principal Financial Group Inc paid investors a total of $13.08/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.12/share, we calculate that PFG has a current yield of approximately 3.96%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.12 against the original $42.61/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 9.29%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“You get recessions, you have stock market declines. If you don’t understand that’s going to happen, then you’re not ready, you won’t do well in the markets.” — Peter Lynch