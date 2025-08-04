“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Monster Beverage Corp (NASD: MNST)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

MNST 5-Year Return Details Start date: 08/04/2020 $10,000



08/04/2020 $15,126



08/01/2025 End date: 08/01/2025 Start price/share: $39.01 End price/share: $59.02 Starting shares: 256.34 Ending shares: 256.34 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 51.29% Average annual return: 8.64% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,126.96

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.64%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $15,126.96 today (as of 08/01/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 51.29% (something to think about: how might MNST shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Value investing is at its core the marriage of a contrarian streak and a calculator.” — Seth Klarman