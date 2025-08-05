“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Tesla Inc (NASD: TSLA), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.
|Start date:
|08/05/2015
|
|End date:
|08/04/2025
|Start price/share:
|$18.01
|End price/share:
|$309.26
|Starting shares:
|555.25
|Ending shares:
|555.25
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|1,617.16%
|Average annual return:
|32.87%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$171,769.35
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 32.87%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $171,769.35 today (as of 08/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,617.16% (something to think about: how might TSLA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Finding the best person or the best organization to invest your money is one of the most important financial decisions you’ll ever make.” — Bill Gross