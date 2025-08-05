Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Tesla Inc (NASD: TSLA), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.

TSLA 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 08/05/2015
$10,000

08/05/2015		   $171,769

08/04/2025
End date: 08/04/2025
Start price/share: $18.01
End price/share: $309.26
Starting shares: 555.25
Ending shares: 555.25
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 1,617.16%
Average annual return: 32.87%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $171,769.35

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 32.87%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $171,769.35 today (as of 08/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,617.16% (something to think about: how might TSLA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

