“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|08/17/2015
|
|End date:
|08/14/2025
|Start price/share:
|$52.89
|End price/share:
|$30.25
|Starting shares:
|189.07
|Ending shares:
|219.21
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$8.00
|Total return:
|-33.69%
|Average annual return:
|-4.02%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$6,634.49
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -4.02%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $6,634.49 today (as of 08/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -33.69% (something to think about: how might CCL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Carnival Corp paid investors a total of $8.00/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that CCL has a current yield of approximately 6.61%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $52.89/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 12.50%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it.” — Albert Einstein