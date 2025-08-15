“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

CCL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/17/2015 $10,000



08/17/2015 $6,634



08/14/2025 End date: 08/14/2025 Start price/share: $52.89 End price/share: $30.25 Starting shares: 189.07 Ending shares: 219.21 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.00 Total return: -33.69% Average annual return: -4.02% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $6,634.49

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -4.02%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $6,634.49 today (as of 08/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -33.69% (something to think about: how might CCL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Carnival Corp paid investors a total of $8.00/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that CCL has a current yield of approximately 6.61%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $52.89/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 12.50%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it.” — Albert Einstein