One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Apple Inc (NASD: AAPL) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

AAPL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/25/2015 $10,000



08/25/2015 $97,700



08/22/2025 End date: 08/22/2025 Start price/share: $25.94 End price/share: $227.76 Starting shares: 385.51 Ending shares: 428.88 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.06 Total return: 876.82% Average annual return: 25.60% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $97,700.41

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 25.60%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $97,700.41 today (as of 08/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 876.82% (something to think about: how might AAPL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Apple Inc paid investors a total of $8.06/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.04/share, we calculate that AAPL has a current yield of approximately 0.46%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.04 against the original $25.94/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.77%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Know what you own and why you own it.” — Peter Lynch