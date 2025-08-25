“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Apple Inc (NASD: AAPL) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|08/25/2015
|
|End date:
|08/22/2025
|Start price/share:
|$25.94
|End price/share:
|$227.76
|Starting shares:
|385.51
|Ending shares:
|428.88
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$8.06
|Total return:
|876.82%
|Average annual return:
|25.60%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$97,700.41
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 25.60%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $97,700.41 today (as of 08/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 876.82% (something to think about: how might AAPL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Apple Inc paid investors a total of $8.06/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.04/share, we calculate that AAPL has a current yield of approximately 0.46%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.04 against the original $25.94/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.77%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Know what you own and why you own it.” — Peter Lynch