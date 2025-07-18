“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|07/20/2015
|
|End date:
|07/17/2025
|Start price/share:
|$212.39
|End price/share:
|$705.84
|Starting shares:
|47.08
|Ending shares:
|57.57
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$62.60
|Total return:
|306.35%
|Average annual return:
|15.05%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$40,631.82
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.05%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $40,631.82 today (as of 07/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 306.35% (something to think about: how might GS shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Goldman Sachs Group Inc paid investors a total of $62.60/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 12/share, we calculate that GS has a current yield of approximately 1.70%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 12 against the original $212.39/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.80%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“I rarely think the market is right. I believe non-dividend stocks aren’t much more than baseball cards. They are worth what you can convince someone to pay for it.” — Mark Cuban