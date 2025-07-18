One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

GS 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/20/2015 $10,000



07/20/2015 $40,631



07/17/2025 End date: 07/17/2025 Start price/share: $212.39 End price/share: $705.84 Starting shares: 47.08 Ending shares: 57.57 Dividends reinvested/share: $62.60 Total return: 306.35% Average annual return: 15.05% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $40,631.82

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.05%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $40,631.82 today (as of 07/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 306.35% (something to think about: how might GS shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Goldman Sachs Group Inc paid investors a total of $62.60/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 12/share, we calculate that GS has a current yield of approximately 1.70%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 12 against the original $212.39/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.80%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“I rarely think the market is right. I believe non-dividend stocks aren’t much more than baseball cards. They are worth what you can convince someone to pay for it.” — Mark Cuban