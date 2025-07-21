“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) back in 2020, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|07/21/2020
|
|End date:
|07/18/2025
|Start price/share:
|$97.40
|End price/share:
|$189.26
|Starting shares:
|102.67
|Ending shares:
|125.68
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$29.06
|Total return:
|137.85%
|Average annual return:
|18.94%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$23,780.82
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.94%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $23,780.82 today (as of 07/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 137.85% (something to think about: how might ABBV shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that AbbVie Inc paid investors a total of $29.06/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.56/share, we calculate that ABBV has a current yield of approximately 3.47%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.56 against the original $97.40/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.56%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners, and the pluses from those will overwhelm the minuses from the stocks that don’t work out.” — Peter Lynch