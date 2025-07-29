“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASD: WBD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

WBD 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/29/2020 $10,000



07/29/2020 $6,523



07/28/2025 End date: 07/28/2025 Start price/share: $21.00 End price/share: $13.70 Starting shares: 476.19 Ending shares: 476.19 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -34.76% Average annual return: -8.19% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $6,523.04

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -8.19%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $6,523.04 today (as of 07/28/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -34.76% (something to think about: how might WBD shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“If investing is entertaining, if you’re having fun, you’re probably not making any money. Good investing is boring.” — George Soros