“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASD: WBD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|07/29/2020
|
|End date:
|07/28/2025
|Start price/share:
|$21.00
|End price/share:
|$13.70
|Starting shares:
|476.19
|Ending shares:
|476.19
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-34.76%
|Average annual return:
|-8.19%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$6,523.04
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -8.19%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $6,523.04 today (as of 07/28/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -34.76% (something to think about: how might WBD shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“If investing is entertaining, if you’re having fun, you’re probably not making any money. Good investing is boring.” — George Soros