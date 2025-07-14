“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASD: UAL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|07/14/2015
|
|End date:
|07/11/2025
|Start price/share:
|$55.73
|End price/share:
|$87.69
|Starting shares:
|179.44
|Ending shares:
|179.44
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|57.35%
|Average annual return:
|4.64%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$15,739.01
As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.64%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $15,739.01 today (as of 07/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 57.35% (something to think about: how might UAL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
