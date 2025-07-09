“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Corning Inc (NYSE: GLW)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

GLW 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/09/2020 $10,000



07/09/2020 $22,945



07/08/2025 End date: 07/08/2025 Start price/share: $26.51 End price/share: $52.73 Starting shares: 377.22 Ending shares: 435.07 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.28 Total return: 129.41% Average annual return: 18.07% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $22,945.52

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.07%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $22,945.52 today (as of 07/08/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 129.41% (something to think about: how might GLW shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Corning Inc paid investors a total of $5.28/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.12/share, we calculate that GLW has a current yield of approximately 2.12%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.12 against the original $26.51/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.00%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“The stock market is a device to transfer money from the impatient to the patient.” — Warren Buffett