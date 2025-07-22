“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Cisco Systems Inc (NASD: CSCO) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

CSCO 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/22/2020 $10,000



07/22/2020 $16,949



07/21/2025 End date: 07/21/2025 Start price/share: $46.90 End price/share: $68.34 Starting shares: 213.22 Ending shares: 248.00 Dividends reinvested/share: $7.70 Total return: 69.48% Average annual return: 11.13% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,949.49

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.13%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $16,949.49 today (as of 07/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 69.48% (something to think about: how might CSCO shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Cisco Systems Inc paid investors a total of $7.70/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.64/share, we calculate that CSCO has a current yield of approximately 2.40%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.64 against the original $46.90/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.12%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“One of the funny things about the stock market is that every time one person buys, another sells, and both think they are astute.” — William Feather