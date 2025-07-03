“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

07/02/2025 End date: 07/02/2025 Start price/share: $66.63 End price/share: $33.78 Starting shares: 150.08 Ending shares: 150.08 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -49.30% Average annual return: -12.72% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,070.60

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -12.72%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $5,070.60 today (as of 07/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -49.30% (something to think about: how might CNC shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.” — Jawaharlal Nehru