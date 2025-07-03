“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|07/06/2020
|
|End date:
|07/02/2025
|Start price/share:
|$66.63
|End price/share:
|$33.78
|Starting shares:
|150.08
|Ending shares:
|150.08
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-49.30%
|Average annual return:
|-12.72%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$5,070.60
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -12.72%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $5,070.60 today (as of 07/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -49.30% (something to think about: how might CNC shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.” — Jawaharlal Nehru