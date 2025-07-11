The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASD: ADP) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

07/10/2025 End date: 07/10/2025 Start price/share: $33.61 End price/share: $305.82 Starting shares: 297.53 Ending shares: 479.43 Dividends reinvested/share: $49.61 Total return: 1,366.20% Average annual return: 14.36% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $146,595.81

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.36%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $146,595.81 today (as of 07/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,366.20% (something to think about: how might ADP shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Automatic Data Processing Inc. paid investors a total of $49.61/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.16/share, we calculate that ADP has a current yield of approximately 2.01%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.16 against the original $33.61/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.98%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Never test the depth of a river with both feet.” — Warren Buffett