“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a decade-long holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Tractor Supply Co. (NASD: TSCO) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|08/17/2015
|
|End date:
|08/14/2025
|Start price/share:
|$18.79
|End price/share:
|$59.69
|Starting shares:
|532.20
|Ending shares:
|615.61
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$4.56
|Total return:
|267.46%
|Average annual return:
|13.90%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$36,748.30
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.90%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $36,748.30 today (as of 08/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 267.46% (something to think about: how might TSCO shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Tractor Supply Co. paid investors a total of $4.56/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .92/share, we calculate that TSCO has a current yield of approximately 1.54%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .92 against the original $18.79/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.20%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“You’ve got to be careful if you don’t know where you’re going, ’cause you might not get there.” — Yogi Berra