“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a decade-long holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Tractor Supply Co. (NASD: TSCO) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

08/14/2025 End date: 08/14/2025 Start price/share: $18.79 End price/share: $59.69 Starting shares: 532.20 Ending shares: 615.61 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.56 Total return: 267.46% Average annual return: 13.90% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $36,748.30

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.90%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $36,748.30 today (as of 08/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 267.46% (something to think about: how might TSCO shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Tractor Supply Co. paid investors a total of $4.56/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .92/share, we calculate that TSCO has a current yield of approximately 1.54%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .92 against the original $18.79/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.20%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“You’ve got to be careful if you don’t know where you’re going, ’cause you might not get there.” — Yogi Berra