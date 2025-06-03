“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

06/03/2020 $32,061



06/02/2025 End date: 06/02/2025 Start price/share: $74.21 End price/share: $182.75 Starting shares: 134.75 Ending shares: 175.41 Dividends reinvested/share: $25.30 Total return: 220.56% Average annual return: 26.24% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $32,061.58

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 26.24%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $32,061.58 today (as of 06/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 220.56% (something to think about: how might PM shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Philip Morris International Inc paid investors a total of $25.30/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.4/share, we calculate that PM has a current yield of approximately 2.95%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.4 against the original $74.21/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.98%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The individual investor should act consistently as an investor and not as a speculator.” — Benjamin Graham