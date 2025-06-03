The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.

BAC 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/03/2005 $10,000



06/03/2005 $14,833



06/02/2025 End date: 06/02/2025 Start price/share: $45.78 End price/share: $44.08 Starting shares: 218.44 Ending shares: 336.54 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.66 Total return: 48.35% Average annual return: 1.99% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $14,833.57

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.99%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $14,833.57 today (as of 06/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 48.35% (something to think about: how might BAC shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Bank of America Corp paid investors a total of $14.66/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.04/share, we calculate that BAC has a current yield of approximately 2.36%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.04 against the original $45.78/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.16%.

