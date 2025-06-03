“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|06/03/2005
|
|End date:
|06/02/2025
|Start price/share:
|$45.78
|End price/share:
|$44.08
|Starting shares:
|218.44
|Ending shares:
|336.54
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$14.66
|Total return:
|48.35%
|Average annual return:
|1.99%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$14,833.57
As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.99%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $14,833.57 today (as of 06/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 48.35% (something to think about: how might BAC shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Bank of America Corp paid investors a total of $14.66/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.04/share, we calculate that BAC has a current yield of approximately 2.36%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.04 against the original $45.78/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.16%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Every once in a while, the market does something so stupid it takes your breath away.” — Jim Cramer