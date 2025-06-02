One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a decade-long holding period for an investor who was considering Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASD: AMD) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

05/30/2025 End date: 05/30/2025 Start price/share: $2.30 End price/share: $110.73 Starting shares: 4,347.83 Ending shares: 4,347.83 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 4,714.35% Average annual return: 47.32% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $481,523.07

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 47.32%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $481,523.07 today (as of 05/30/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 4,714.35% (something to think about: how might AMD shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

“If you have more than 120 or 130 I.Q. points, you can afford to give the rest away. You don’t need extraordinary intelligence to succeed as an investor.” — Warren Buffett