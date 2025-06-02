“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a decade-long holding period for an investor who was considering Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASD: AMD) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|06/02/2015
|
|End date:
|05/30/2025
|Start price/share:
|$2.30
|End price/share:
|$110.73
|Starting shares:
|4,347.83
|Ending shares:
|4,347.83
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|4,714.35%
|Average annual return:
|47.32%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$481,523.07
The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 47.32%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $481,523.07 today (as of 05/30/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 4,714.35% (something to think about: how might AMD shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“If you have more than 120 or 130 I.Q. points, you can afford to give the rest away. You don’t need extraordinary intelligence to succeed as an investor.” — Warren Buffett