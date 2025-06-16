“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a two-decade holding period for an investor who was considering Align Technology Inc (NASD: ALGN) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|06/16/2005
|
|End date:
|06/13/2025
|Start price/share:
|$7.50
|End price/share:
|$177.85
|Starting shares:
|1,333.33
|Ending shares:
|1,333.33
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|2,271.33%
|Average annual return:
|17.15%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$237,258.91
As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.15%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $237,258.91 today (as of 06/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,271.33% (something to think about: how might ALGN shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Thousands of experts study overbought indicators, head-and-shoulder patterns, put-call ratios, the Fed’s policy on money supplyâ€¦and they can’t predict markets with any useful consistency, any more than the gizzard squeezers could tell the Roman emperors when the Huns would attack.” — Peter Lynch