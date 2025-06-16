One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a two-decade holding period for an investor who was considering Align Technology Inc (NASD: ALGN) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

ALGN 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/16/2005 $10,000



06/16/2005 $237,258



06/13/2025 End date: 06/13/2025 Start price/share: $7.50 End price/share: $177.85 Starting shares: 1,333.33 Ending shares: 1,333.33 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 2,271.33% Average annual return: 17.15% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $237,258.91

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.15%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $237,258.91 today (as of 06/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,271.33% (something to think about: how might ALGN shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Thousands of experts study overbought indicators, head-and-shoulder patterns, put-call ratios, the Fed’s policy on money supplyâ€¦and they can’t predict markets with any useful consistency, any more than the gizzard squeezers could tell the Roman emperors when the Huns would attack.” — Peter Lynch