“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a ten year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Waters Corp. (NYSE: WAT) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full ten year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

WAT 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/26/2015 $10,000



05/26/2015 $26,262



05/22/2025 End date: 05/22/2025 Start price/share: $132.69 End price/share: $348.46 Starting shares: 75.36 Ending shares: 75.36 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 162.61% Average annual return: 10.14% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $26,262.48

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.14%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $26,262.48 today (as of 05/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 162.61% (something to think about: how might WAT shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Invest for the long haul. Don’t get too greedy and don’t get too scared.” — Shelby Davis