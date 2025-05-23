“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a ten year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Waters Corp. (NYSE: WAT) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full ten year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|05/26/2015
|
|End date:
|05/22/2025
|Start price/share:
|$132.69
|End price/share:
|$348.46
|Starting shares:
|75.36
|Ending shares:
|75.36
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|162.61%
|Average annual return:
|10.14%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$26,262.48
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.14%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $26,262.48 today (as of 05/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 162.61% (something to think about: how might WAT shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Invest for the long haul. Don’t get too greedy and don’t get too scared.” — Shelby Davis