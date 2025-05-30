“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.
|Start date:
|06/01/2015
|
|End date:
|05/29/2025
|Start price/share:
|$47.59
|End price/share:
|$108.94
|Starting shares:
|210.13
|Ending shares:
|267.59
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$17.41
|Total return:
|191.52%
|Average annual return:
|11.29%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$29,144.82
As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.29%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $29,144.82 today (as of 05/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 191.52% (something to think about: how might NUE shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Nucor Corp. paid investors a total of $17.41/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.2/share, we calculate that NUE has a current yield of approximately 2.02%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.2 against the original $47.59/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.24%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“It’s not whether you’re right or wrong that’s important, but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” — George Soros