“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.

NUE 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 06/01/2015
$10,000

06/01/2015		   $29,144

05/29/2025
End date: 05/29/2025
Start price/share: $47.59
End price/share: $108.94
Starting shares: 210.13
Ending shares: 267.59
Dividends reinvested/share: $17.41
Total return: 191.52%
Average annual return: 11.29%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $29,144.82

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.29%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $29,144.82 today (as of 05/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 191.52% (something to think about: how might NUE shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Nucor Corp. paid investors a total of $17.41/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.2/share, we calculate that NUE has a current yield of approximately 2.02%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.2 against the original $47.59/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.24%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“It’s not whether you’re right or wrong that’s important, but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” — George Soros