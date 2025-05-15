“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a decade-long holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full decade-long investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

CMG 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/15/2015 $10,000



05/15/2015 $41,304



05/14/2025 End date: 05/14/2025 Start price/share: $12.65 End price/share: $52.24 Starting shares: 790.51 Ending shares: 790.51 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 312.96% Average annual return: 15.23% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $41,304.08

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.23%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $41,304.08 today (as of 05/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 312.96% (something to think about: how might CMG shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“You get recessions, you have stock market declines. If you don’t understand that’s going to happen, then you’re not ready, you won’t do well in the markets.” — Peter Lynch