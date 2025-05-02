“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Tesla Inc (NASD: TSLA) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|05/04/2015
|
|End date:
|05/01/2025
|Start price/share:
|$15.37
|End price/share:
|$280.52
|Starting shares:
|650.62
|Ending shares:
|650.62
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|1,725.11%
|Average annual return:
|33.70%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$182,521.52
As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 33.70%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $182,521.52 today (as of 05/01/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,725.11% (something to think about: how might TSLA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“We don’t have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest.” — Warren Buffett