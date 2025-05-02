One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Tesla Inc (NASD: TSLA) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

05/01/2025 End date: 05/01/2025 Start price/share: $15.37 End price/share: $280.52 Starting shares: 650.62 Ending shares: 650.62 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 1,725.11% Average annual return: 33.70% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $182,521.52

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 33.70%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $182,521.52 today (as of 05/01/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,725.11% (something to think about: how might TSLA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“We don’t have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest.” — Warren Buffett