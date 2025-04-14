The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into US Bancorp (NYSE: USB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

USB 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/14/2015 $10,000



04/14/2015 $12,297



04/11/2025 End date: 04/11/2025 Start price/share: $43.53 End price/share: $37.86 Starting shares: 229.73 Ending shares: 324.94 Dividends reinvested/share: $15.65 Total return: 23.02% Average annual return: 2.09% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,297.93

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 2.09%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $12,297.93 today (as of 04/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 23.02% (something to think about: how might USB shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Many investors out there refuse to own any stock that lacks a dividend; in the case of US Bancorp, investors have received $15.65/share in dividends these past 10 years examined in the exercise above. This means total return was driven not just by share price, but also by the dividends received (and what the investor did with those dividends). For this exercise, what we’ve done with the dividends is to assume they are reinvestted — i.e. used to purchase additional shares (the calculations use closing price on ex-date).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that USB has a current yield of approximately 5.28%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $43.53/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 12.13%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings.” — Peter Lynch