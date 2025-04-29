Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Autodesk Inc (NASD: ADSK), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.

ADSK 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 04/29/2020
$10,000

04/29/2020		   $14,450

04/28/2025
End date: 04/28/2025
Start price/share: $187.90
End price/share: $271.47
Starting shares: 53.22
Ending shares: 53.22
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 44.48%
Average annual return: 7.64%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $14,450.02

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.64%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $14,450.02 today (as of 04/28/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 44.48% (something to think about: how might ADSK shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:
“All intelligent investing is value investing: acquiring more that you are paying for. You must value the business in order to value the stock.” — Charlie Munger