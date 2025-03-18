“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

MS 5-Year Return Details Start date: 03/18/2020 $10,000



03/18/2020 $45,023



03/17/2025 End date: 03/17/2025 Start price/share: $30.75 End price/share: $117.96 Starting shares: 325.20 Ending shares: 381.72 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.83 Total return: 350.28% Average annual return: 35.11% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $45,023.32

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 35.11%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $45,023.32 today (as of 03/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 350.28% (something to think about: how might MS shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Morgan Stanley paid investors a total of $13.83/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.7/share, we calculate that MS has a current yield of approximately 3.14%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.7 against the original $30.75/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 10.21%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“The ideal business is one that earns very high returns on capital and that keeps using lots of capital at those high returns. That becomes a compounding machine.” — Warren Buffett