“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|11/24/2020
|
|End date:
|11/21/2025
|Start price/share:
|$111.35
|End price/share:
|$101.82
|Starting shares:
|89.81
|Ending shares:
|89.81
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-8.56%
|Average annual return:
|-1.78%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$9,142.02
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -1.78%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $9,142.02 today (as of 11/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -8.56% (something to think about: how might DLTR shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“The four most dangerous words in investing are: ‘this time it’s different.'” — Sir John Templeton