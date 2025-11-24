“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

11/21/2025 End date: 11/21/2025 Start price/share: $111.35 End price/share: $101.82 Starting shares: 89.81 Ending shares: 89.81 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -8.56% Average annual return: -1.78% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,142.02

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -1.78%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $9,142.02 today (as of 11/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -8.56% (something to think about: how might DLTR shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“The four most dangerous words in investing are: ‘this time it’s different.'” — Sir John Templeton