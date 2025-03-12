“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a decade-long holding period potentially?

For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 10 years to 2015, investors considering an investment into shares of Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full decade-long time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.

BX 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/12/2015 $10,000



03/12/2015 $59,542



03/11/2025 End date: 03/11/2025 Start price/share: $37.97 End price/share: $138.14 Starting shares: 263.37 Ending shares: 430.90 Dividends reinvested/share: $29.04 Total return: 495.24% Average annual return: 19.52% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $59,542.93

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.52%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $59,542.93 today (as of 03/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 495.24% (something to think about: how might BX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Blackstone Inc paid investors a total of $29.04/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.76/share, we calculate that BX has a current yield of approximately 4.17%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.76 against the original $37.97/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 10.98%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Buy not on optimism, but on arithmetic.” — Benjamin Graham