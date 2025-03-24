Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a twenty year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into F5 Inc (NASD: FFIV) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full twenty year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

03/21/2025 End date: 03/21/2025 Start price/share: $26.58 End price/share: $268.40 Starting shares: 376.22 Ending shares: 376.22 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 909.78% Average annual return: 12.25% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $100,893.80

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.25%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $100,893.80 today (as of 03/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 909.78% (something to think about: how might FFIV shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

