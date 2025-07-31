“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Ulta Beauty Inc (NASD: ULTA), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.
|Start date:
|07/31/2015
|
|End date:
|07/30/2025
|Start price/share:
|$166.03
|End price/share:
|$517.43
|Starting shares:
|60.23
|Ending shares:
|60.23
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|211.65%
|Average annual return:
|12.03%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$31,161.16
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.03%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $31,161.16 today (as of 07/30/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 211.65% (something to think about: how might ULTA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Cash is a fact, profit is an opinion.” — Alfred Rappaport