“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Ulta Beauty Inc (NASD: ULTA), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.

ULTA 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 07/31/2015
End date: 07/30/2025
Start price/share: $166.03
End price/share: $517.43
Starting shares: 60.23
Ending shares: 60.23
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 211.65%
Average annual return: 12.03%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $31,161.16

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.03%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $31,161.16 today (as of 07/30/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 211.65% (something to think about: how might ULTA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Cash is a fact, profit is an opinion.” — Alfred Rappaport