“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Adobe Inc (NASD: ADBE) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

ADBE 5-Year Return Details Start date: 03/10/2020 $10,000



03/10/2020 $13,523



03/07/2025 End date: 03/07/2025 Start price/share: $332.38 End price/share: $449.40 Starting shares: 30.09 Ending shares: 30.09 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 35.21% Average annual return: 6.23% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,523.59

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.23%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $13,523.59 today (as of 03/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 35.21% (something to think about: how might ADBE shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“If you don’t study any companies, you have the same success buying stocks as you do in a poker game if you bet without looking at your cards.” — Peter Lynch