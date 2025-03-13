“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

FDX 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/13/2015 $10,000



03/13/2015 $16,184



03/12/2025 End date: 03/12/2025 Start price/share: $173.32 End price/share: $243.51 Starting shares: 57.70 Ending shares: 66.49 Dividends reinvested/share: $30.56 Total return: 61.92% Average annual return: 4.93% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,184.95

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.93%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $16,184.95 today (as of 03/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 61.92% (something to think about: how might FDX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that FedEx Corp paid investors a total of $30.56/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.52/share, we calculate that FDX has a current yield of approximately 2.27%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.52 against the original $173.32/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.31%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist. Investing is not a game where the guy with the 160 IQ beats the guy with 130 IQ.” — Warren Buffett