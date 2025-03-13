“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|03/13/2015
|
|End date:
|03/12/2025
|Start price/share:
|$173.32
|End price/share:
|$243.51
|Starting shares:
|57.70
|Ending shares:
|66.49
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$30.56
|Total return:
|61.92%
|Average annual return:
|4.93%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$16,184.95
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.93%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $16,184.95 today (as of 03/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 61.92% (something to think about: how might FDX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that FedEx Corp paid investors a total of $30.56/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.52/share, we calculate that FDX has a current yield of approximately 2.27%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.52 against the original $173.32/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.31%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist. Investing is not a game where the guy with the 160 IQ beats the guy with 130 IQ.” — Warren Buffett