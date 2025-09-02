The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a twenty year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Smith (A O) Corp (NYSE: AOS), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a twenty year holding period.

AOS 20-Year Return Details Start date: 09/02/2005 $10,000



09/02/2005 $213,273



08/29/2025 End date: 08/29/2025 Start price/share: $4.61 End price/share: $71.29 Starting shares: 2,169.20 Ending shares: 2,989.85 Dividends reinvested/share: $11.30 Total return: 2,031.46% Average annual return: 16.53% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $213,273.53

The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.53%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $213,273.53 today (as of 08/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,031.46% (something to think about: how might AOS shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Smith (A O) Corp paid investors a total of $11.30/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.36/share, we calculate that AOS has a current yield of approximately 1.91%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.36 against the original $4.61/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 41.43%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.” — Jawaharlal Nehru