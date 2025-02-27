Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering Applied Materials, Inc. (NASD: AMAT) back in 2020, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

AMAT 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 02/27/2020
$10,000

02/27/2020		   $30,941

02/26/2025
End date: 02/26/2025
Start price/share: $57.00
End price/share: $168.51
Starting shares: 175.44
Ending shares: 183.62
Dividends reinvested/share: $5.76
Total return: 209.42%
Average annual return: 25.33%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $30,941.68

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 25.33%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $30,941.68 today (as of 02/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 209.42% (something to think about: how might AMAT shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Applied Materials, Inc. paid investors a total of $5.76/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that AMAT has a current yield of approximately 0.95%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $57.00/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.67%.

Another great investment quote to think about:
“The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.” — Benjamin Graham