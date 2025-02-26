Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

BMY 20-Year Return Details Start date: 02/28/2005 $10,000



02/28/2005 $49,290



02/25/2025 End date: 02/25/2025 Start price/share: $25.03 End price/share: $58.21 Starting shares: 399.52 Ending shares: 846.58 Dividends reinvested/share: $31.38 Total return: 392.80% Average annual return: 8.30% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $49,290.01

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.30%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $49,290.01 today (as of 02/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 392.80% (something to think about: how might BMY shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Bristol Myers Squibb Co. paid investors a total of $31.38/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.48/share, we calculate that BMY has a current yield of approximately 4.26%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.48 against the original $25.03/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 17.02%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Never test the depth of a river with both feet.” — Warren Buffett