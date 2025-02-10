Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about NXP Semiconductors NV (NASD: NXPI), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.

NXPI 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 02/25/2020
$10,000

02/25/2020		   $20,840

02/24/2025
End date: 02/24/2025
Start price/share: $120.82
End price/share: $233.15
Starting shares: 82.77
Ending shares: 89.37
Dividends reinvested/share: $14.23
Total return: 108.38%
Average annual return: 15.81%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $20,840.35

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.81%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $20,840.35 today (as of 02/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 108.38% (something to think about: how might NXPI shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that NXP Semiconductors NV paid investors a total of $14.23/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.056/share, we calculate that NXPI has a current yield of approximately 1.74%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.056 against the original $120.82/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.44%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” — George Santayana