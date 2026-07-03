A 20-year holding period can reveal far more about a stock than short-term price moves. In the case of Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB), a long-term buy-and-hold approach combined with dividend reinvestment produced a strong total return outcome from mid-2006 to mid-2026. The result highlights the role that compounding, steady dividends, and share accumulation can play in long-duration equity returns.

Williams is best known as a large U.S. energy infrastructure company, with operations centered on natural gas pipelines and related midstream assets. That business model matters in a total return analysis because it tends to combine income generation with asset-backed cash flow characteristics, making dividend policy and reinvestment particularly important drivers of shareholder results over time.

WMB 20-Year Return Details

WMB 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/03/2006 $10,000



07/03/2006 $91,371



07/02/2026 End date: 07/02/2026 Start price/share: $19.34 End price/share: $73.14 Starting shares: 517.06 Ending shares: 1,248.80 Dividends reinvested/share: $26.69 Total return: 813.37% Average annual return: 11.69% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $91,371.76

A $10,000 investment in WMB on 07/03/2006 would have grown to $91,371.76 by 07/02/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to an 813.37% total return and an average annual return of 11.69%. Put differently, the ending value was driven by both a higher share price and a larger share count created through reinvestment.

These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the 20-Year Return

The long-term result was not simply a story of price appreciation. WMB rose from $19.34 per share to $73.14 per share over the period, but the reinvestment effect was also substantial. Starting shares of 517.06 increased to 1,248.80, meaning the investor ended the period with well over twice the original share count.

That distinction matters. In dividend-paying stocks, long-run performance often comes from three separate but related sources:

Underlying business value: cash flow generation, asset base, and earnings power.

cash flow generation, asset base, and earnings power. Dividend distributions: cash returned to shareholders over time.

cash returned to shareholders over time. Reinvestment compounding: dividends used to buy additional shares that can themselves generate future dividends.

For WMB, cumulative dividends reinvested totaled $26.69 per share over the period. That is a meaningful figure relative to the original purchase price and helps explain why total return materially exceeded what price appreciation alone would suggest.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Dividend reinvestment can materially change the outcome of a long holding period, especially when the investment spans multiple market cycles. In this case, the analysis assumes each dividend was reinvested into additional WMB shares using the closing price on the ex-dividend date. That process steadily increased the investor’s ownership stake without requiring new outside capital.

A concise way to think about the effect is this:

The initial capital bought 517.06 shares.

Reinvested dividends increased the total to 1,248.80 shares.

The larger share base then participated in the stock’s later price appreciation.

Over long periods, that compounding dynamic can become one of the most important determinants of total return.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.10 per share, WMB’s current yield is approximately 2.87%. That represents the income yield available at the recent share price used in this analysis.

A different measure, yield on cost, compares the current annualized dividend with the original purchase price. Using the starting price of $19.34 per share, a $2.10 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 10.86%.

Yield on cost can be useful for illustrating how income growth and a favorable entry price affect a long-term holding. However, it should not be confused with the yield available to a new buyer today, which depends on the current market price.

Key Takeaways From WMB’s Buy-and-Hold Record

Total return was strong: $10,000 grew to $91,371.76 over 20 years.

$10,000 grew to $91,371.76 over 20 years. Reinvestment was a major contributor: share count rose from 517.06 to 1,248.80.

share count rose from 517.06 to 1,248.80. Dividends mattered: cumulative reinvested dividends reached $26.69 per share.

cumulative reinvested dividends reached $26.69 per share. Price appreciation alone does not tell the full story: income and compounding significantly influenced the final outcome.

For dividend-paying infrastructure stocks such as Williams, long-term results are best evaluated on a total return basis rather than by share price alone. WMB’s 20-year performance shows how a combination of distributions, reinvestment, and time can reshape the economics of an initial investment.